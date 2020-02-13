FFC member Ajay Narayan Jha lauds GST collection in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) member Ajay Narayan Jha complimented the initiatives taken up by the State revenue department in collecting the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Jha met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday.

On Jha’s request, Kumar gave a presentation made on the various measures taken by the State government to collect GST.

Somesh Kumar explained that rationalization of circles, setting up of Economic Intelligence Units, Strategic Tax Units, use of different modules, apps and effective utilization of staff, enabled effective implementation of GST in the State. This had led to the better growth rate in GST, the Chief Secretary explained.

The Chief Secretary also briefed Jha about the initiatives taken from pre-GST period till date.