Home States Telangana

Make TSRTC more employee-friendly: Transport Minister

TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma announced that every bus will now be equipped with a mike and sound system to make announcements of the bus stop and routes.

Published: 13th February 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC buses

TSRTC buses (File Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Transport P Ajay Kumar asked executive directors of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to make major reforms in the way disciplinary action is initiated against employees.

In a meeting held with the top administrators of TSRTC on Wednesday, Ajay Kumar told that officers must change their attitude towards the employees on matters of leaves, medical leaves and extra-time duties, among others.

“When initiating disciplinary action against an employee, the case must be divided into three categories based on the grievousness. The case could be in the red, green or blue category, where a drunk driving or fatal accident case warrants a red category case, while others fall in blue,” said the minister.

He said based on severity, stringent action can be initiated and that it must not be the norm in all cases.
The Minister also stressed on the need for depot managers to change their attitude towards the workers and hold Employee Welfare Council meetings every Tuesday to solve problems humanely.

RTC had recently constituted an Employees Welfare Board, which will function primarily at depot level, with the provision of a complaint/suggestion box and e-box to record day-to-day grievances.

TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma announced that every bus will now be equipped with a mike and sound system to make announcements of the bus stop and routes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC Ajay Kumar Sunil Sharma
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp