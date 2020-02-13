NHRC registers case in Bhainsa violence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday registered a case based on the complaint from a city-based advocate K Karuna Sagar that “constitutional rights of Hindus in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district were violated” in a communal violence that broke out in mid- January.

Karuna Sagar urged the NHRC to direct the State government to take appropriate steps to compensate the “Hindu victim families” to repair and rebuild their damaged houses and to provide police security to the “victimised Hindu families”.

He filed the complaint on January 15, making the State government, represented by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy, the respondent.

The NHRC is likely to send notices to the parties mentioned in the case directly or through the State Human Rights Commission, Karuna Sagar told Express.