She codes: University of Hyderabad girl student bags Rs 43 lakh pay package
The American multinational computer software firm organized the placement drive for women students under their ‘Empowering Women @SheCodes’ initiative.
Published: 13th February 2020 09:16 AM | Last Updated: 13th February 2020 12:07 PM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: A student from University of Hyderabad (UoH), V Nandini Soni has bagged a salary package of Rs 43 lakh per annum during the Adobe Systems' campus placement drive.
The American multinational computer software firm organized the placement drive for women students under their ‘Empowering Women @SheCodes’ initiative.
Professor Rajeev Wankar, Chairman of Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau at UoH, said that more than 200 students got placements during the 2019-20 academic year.