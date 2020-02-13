Telangana government dismisses ex-municipal commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following conviction by the ACB Court in a case in 2010, the Telangana government has dismissed former commissioner of Bhongir municipality Lavoori Baloji Naik from service.

On October 29, 2010, the ACB officials had trapped Baloji Naik (A1) at his residence at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad when he had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 as a reward from the complainant Chunchu Shiva Kumar through his private driver D Lalu (A2) for having done a favour i.e. for having issued a cheque pertaining to payment of bills for supply of electrical material to Bhongir municipality by the complainant and also for showing an official favour of clearing his pending bills for early payments.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the 1st Additional special judge for ACB cases cum V Additional chief judge, city civil court, Hyderabad sentenced Baloji Naik to undergo two years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.