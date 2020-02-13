Telangana government has failed to address farmers’ issues: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri MP and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy has attacked the TRS government stating that it failed to address the problems faced by farmers in the wake of Telangana standing third in farmers’ suicide in India.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday, he alleged that the Rythu Bandhu has been an election gimmick as funds under the scheme is released only when there is election in the State.

Alleging that KCR did not review farmers’ problems at the Collectors’ Conference, he said the government has even forgotten to waive farmers’ loans.

He criticized the government for hoodwinking farmers in three aspects -- loan waiver, Rythu Bandhu and MSP -- and stated that according to the NCRB report, a total of 5,912 farmers committed suicide in the last six years.

He added that the Rythu Beema scheme has become dysfunctional, while Rythu Samanvaya Samiti has become a platform to satisfy unemployed TRS leaders.