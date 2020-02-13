Home States Telangana

Villagers escape garbage stench after Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara

1,200 workers cleaning garbage in jatara area; Residents of Medaram, nearby villages leave for a month.

Published: 13th February 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 10:07 AM

Sanitation workers clear garbage at Medaram on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The mega tribal festival, Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, at Medaram village has ended but has left behind heaps of garbage. This has forced residents of Medaram and nearby villages to escape the fetid smell and move to their relatives’ house for a month.

Close to crore devotees had attended the four-day biennial festival, which ended on February 8, at Medaram village. The small remote village has hardly a population of 500 is spread over 2 kilometres. Usually, no one would dare to visit the village due to the lack of facilities in the area.

However, during the jatara, lakhs of devotees make the tiny village their home. The villagers even stop cultivation in their respective agricultural fields as the devotees and vendors use the space in their fields to erect temporary sheds.

The devotees leave behind a lot of garbage that result in skin diseases and breathing disorders. Therefore, residents of Medaram, Reddy Gudem, Kannepally, Narlapur, and Ooratham villages, are moving away from their villages to their relative’s houses for a month.

Speaking to Express, Mulugu district collector S Krishna Adithiya, said, “Around 1,200 sanitary workers are engaged in cleaning the waste at Medaram jatara limits. Close to 200 sanitation workers from the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation(GWMC) are also deployed to clean the area. All the workers are split into 14 sectors of places and we have deployed 104 officials to monitor the cleaning process.”
The cleaning process will take 15 days. As many as 25 earthmovers and 70 tractors are being used to clean the garbage at Medaram village limits. “We are dumping garbage at four dumping yards and covering it with capping yards,” said Adithiya.

During the jatara, the district administration and medical officials had operated a 50-bed hospital and provided 24/7 services to the devotees. The medical department authorities have decided to extend the medical services for another month at Medaram village. A team of 16 veterinary doctors have also been deployed to administer the burning of animal carcasses. A total of 15 teams are deployed to sprinkle bleach and spraying mosquitoes fog in Medaram and nearby villages.“After the end of the jatara, the key role will is of sanitation workers,” said Adithiya.

