17 Telangana natives stuck in Iraq return home safe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, in coordination with the Consulate General of India in Iraq, helped ensure the safe return of 17 persons who had travelled to Erbil in Iraq through ‘fake agents’.“We had packed our bags for Iraq hoping that we would get work permits as soon as we reached there. However, we never received it and were stuck there for nearly two and a half years,” said one of the men in a video.