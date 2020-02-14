BJP, RSS trying to do away with reservation: Telangana AICC in-charge Khuntia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia has alleged that the BJP and RSS have been planning to abolish reservation for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. Releasing a press statement here on Thursday, he said these oppressed sections may lose their rights with the removal of the reservation, which they have been enjoying for the last 72 years.

Taking into consideration the illiteracy level, poverty and social backwardness, the Congress party had provided them reservation in employment and education. But the BJP has been looking to abolish it, he said and added that the recent statement made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat about reviewing the quota has given rise to speculations of it being abolished. Stating that Congress would work for the betterment of the suppressed people, he asked the party cadre to participate in the proposed dharna on February 16 in Hyderabad.