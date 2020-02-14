Municipal heads to monitor Telangana ULB roads from 5 am-9 am

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unhappy with poor sanitation prevailing in a majority of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the Telangana government has assigned “morning duties” to Municipal Commissioners.

CDMA Commissioner N Satyanarayana issued a circular to all municipal commissioners except those who come under GHMC instructing them to monitor sanitation on a daily basis from 5 am to 9 am. If they do not carry out these duties, it will be construed as a serious lapse on their part and appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao, during a review meeting held last week, expressed unhappiness over the poor sanitation in a majority of municipalities and municipal corporations. It was him who issued instructions that municipal commissioners monitor sanitation on a daily basis.

Of late, sanitation in ULBs has become a cause of concern as there is no proper sweeping of roads, lanes and by-lanes. This has led to garbage piling up across towns creating health issues among citizens.

A MAUD official said KTR was upset that this affecting the image of Telangana, particularly so when several MNCs were setting up shop in Tier II cities. Hence, the commissioners will now monitor sanitation matters between 5 am to 9 am in their respective ULBs.

Lapses to get commissioners in trouble

CDMA Commissioner N Satyanarayana issued a circular to all municipal commissioners except those who come under GHMC instructing them to monitor sanitation on a daily basis from 5 am to

9 am. If they do not carry out these duties, appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated, the circular said