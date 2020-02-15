Bajrang dal damages shops in Hyderabad on Valentine's Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several Bajrang Dal members went on a rampage on Friday, damaging shops that were selling gifts related to Valentine’s Day on the IT corridor in Madhapur.

Raising slogans against Valentine’s Day celebrations, they damaged the decorative props. After damaging the properties, the members went around scaring off customers at many places. No one lodged a formal complaint but the police identified the damaged shops in Kothaguda junction based on the videos that had gone viral.

A senior police officer from Cyberabad said that though the shop owners did not complain, a suo-moto case is being registered at Madhapur police station. “We are verifying the CCTV footage and trying to identify the persons responsible for the incident. Accordingly, we will initiate proceedings against them,” he said. Citizens, however, criticised the police for not taking preventive action.