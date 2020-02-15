Home States Telangana

Expedite projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, says Venkaiah Naidu

The Vice President also enquired about the progress of the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor and Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor in Telangana.

Published: 15th February 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday directed the officials of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry to expedite the projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which were listed in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Naidu interacted with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and officials of the Ministry at his residence in Delhi and enquired about the progress of projects relating to AP and Telangana.

During the interaction, the officials briefed the Vice President about the progress of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) in Kakinada, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in Kakinada and the Spice Park at Guntur.   

The Vice President also enquired about the progress of the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor and Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor in Telangana. Officials briefed him about the the progress of the Pharma City project which is coming up at Mucherla in Rangareddy district in Telangana.  

He asked the officials to expedite all ongoing projects and ensure its timely completion as most of the projects were part of the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014. He suggested the Minister to hold a review meeting with the officials of both the State governments.

TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu
