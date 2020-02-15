Home States Telangana

One God, but different rituals cause exodus in Telangana

In Kolam hamlet, 20 Kodappa families leave village after Attram families raise objection to former praying in village

Published: 15th February 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kodappa families prepare to leave Ramguda village in Utnoor mandal for a nearby field

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: A tribal hamlet in Utnoor mandal recently saw 20 families leave the village due to a difference in religious practices with other families in the village. Surprisingly, both families belong to the same tribe — Kolam (PVTG) — and pray to the same god.

The Kolams in Ramguda village are divided into 20 Kodappa families and 65 Attram families. The hamlet comes under the Yanda gram panchayat. Recently, the Attram families alleged that as the Kodappa families were praying inside the village, the villagers have been suffering from various diseases and were facing other problems. The Attram families, on the other hand, do not offer prayers inside the village.

Therefore, to settle the matter, the elders of the families organised a panchayat on February 2 in the presence of the patel (traditional village head) Attram Shesha Rao. Kodappa families deposited `21,000 with the patel. The families failed to reach a conclusion and decided another date for the meeting.

On February 8, the temple priest of Kodappa families, Kodappa Ramchander, approached the patel and handed him a letter stating that the Kodappas were going to vacate the village. The village patel returned `21,000 to the Kodappa families, who left the village and moved to a nearby field.

Human Rights Forum’s State vice-president A Bhujanga Rao visited the village on February 12 and collected the details of the issue. He said that in the name of god, the Kodappa families had to vacate the village and settle in some other place. “This is nothing but lack of education,” said Bhujanga Rao.

“The governments need to provide education to them and organise regular awareness programmes. This is not the first time that this type of issues is happening in the agency areas,” added Rao, adding that there is a need to provide rehabilitation to the families.

20 Kodappa, 65 Attram families
The Kolams in Ramguda village are divided into 20 Kodappa families and 65 Attram families. The hamlet comes under the Yanda gram panchayat.  Both pray to the same deity.

Lack of education: HRF vice-president
Human Rights Forum’s State vice-president A Bhujanga Rao visited the village on February 12 and collected the details of the issue. “This is nothing but lack of education,” said Bhujanga Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Crime against tribals
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp