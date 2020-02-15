Home States Telangana

TTD, HMRL chiefs mull rapid transit network for Tirumala

An official release from the TTD stated that NVS Reddy suggested a light metro vehicle system for the terrain.

Published: 15th February 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail, with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairperson Y V Subba Reddy in Tirupati on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairperson Y V Subba Reddy met with NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail in Tirupati on Friday, where they discussed the possibility of a mass rapid transport system for the temple town.

NVS Reddy was at Tirupati for a personal visit to the hill temple, when he met the Dewasom board chairperson. The TTD chairman asked if any rail-based transport solution could be devised for travel from the foothills to the shrine.

While nothing concrete has arrived out of this informal discussion, the duo mulled over on whether a new line could be made across the hill or whether the existing 12-13 km long Ghat road could be utilized in setting up a rail network, as done in Hyderabad.

An official release from the TTD stated that NVS Reddy suggested a light metro vehicle system for the terrain. If materialised, it could help lakhs of devotees by cutting short the travel time. Presently,  at least 1.5 lakh visitors visit the temple on any given day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Subba Reddy
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp