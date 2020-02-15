TTD, HMRL chiefs mull rapid transit network for Tirumala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairperson Y V Subba Reddy met with NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail in Tirupati on Friday, where they discussed the possibility of a mass rapid transport system for the temple town.

NVS Reddy was at Tirupati for a personal visit to the hill temple, when he met the Dewasom board chairperson. The TTD chairman asked if any rail-based transport solution could be devised for travel from the foothills to the shrine.

While nothing concrete has arrived out of this informal discussion, the duo mulled over on whether a new line could be made across the hill or whether the existing 12-13 km long Ghat road could be utilized in setting up a rail network, as done in Hyderabad.

An official release from the TTD stated that NVS Reddy suggested a light metro vehicle system for the terrain. If materialised, it could help lakhs of devotees by cutting short the travel time. Presently, at least 1.5 lakh visitors visit the temple on any given day.