Chiranjeevi’s debut film director passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gudapati Rajkumar, director of actor Chiranjeevi’s debut film Punadhirallu, died after a prolonged illness here on Saturday. He was 75 and is survived by a son. Born in Uyyuru in Krishna district, Rajkumar entered the film industry as a co-director before being introduced as a director with the Chiranjeevi-starrer in 1979.

The film, which also had Narasimha Raju, Savitri, Kavitha, Rojaramani, Gokina Rama Rao and Prasad Babu in crucial roles, had won five Nandi Awards and has become a cult on its own. He also directed seven other films including Samajam Nakoddu, Manavoori Gandhi and Maa Sirimalle.

The veteran director had been facing major financial issues for the last several years and was living alone in a rented house. Recently, Chiranjeevi had taken care of his medical bills at a private hospital where he underwent treatment. Directors Puri Jagannadh, Meher Ramesh and Kasi Viswanath also offered financial aid.

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Chiranjeevi, condoled the death of the veteran director. In a statement, Chiranjeevi recalled how Rajkumar had laid the foundation for him as an actor and said that his death created a vacuum in the Telugu film industry.