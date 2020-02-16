Father hangs 13-year-old kid over fever bill

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A man killed his 13-year-old daughter at Atmakur village under Sadasivpet mandal on February 12 but the incident came to light only on Saturday. According to the accused, Kraravat Ravi Nayak, he killed the girl as he was unable to mobilise money for her treatment. She had suffered from fever earlier and at that time he had spent Rs 20,000 for her treatment.

According to information, Kraravat Ravi migrated to Atmakur around three years ago along with his family. It is learnt that the girl was his child from his first marriage. According to Sadasivpet police, Ravi Nayak worked at a private factory and his daughter studied in Class VIII at KGBV. She came home on February 11 as she was suffering from fever which worsened the next day.

Ravi Nayak, on the pretext of taking her to the hospital, took the girl to the village outskirts and hung her. Ravi, who came back to the village with the body of his daughter, told everyone that she had died in the hospital. However, relatives who noticed the marks on her neck informed the police, who in turn found that the girl was murdered by her father. On Friday, the police took Ravi into custody and he admitted to the crime. He said that he killed his daughter over the fear that her treatment expenses would dig a deep hole in his pocket.