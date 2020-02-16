Home States Telangana

Father hangs 13-year-old kid over fever bill

A man killed his 13-year-old daughter at Atmakur village under Sadasivpet mandal on February 12 but the incident came to light only on Saturday.

Published: 16th February 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A man killed his 13-year-old daughter at Atmakur village under Sadasivpet mandal on February 12 but the incident came to light only on Saturday. According to the accused, Kraravat Ravi Nayak, he killed the girl as he was unable to mobilise money for her treatment. She had suffered from fever earlier and at that time he had spent Rs 20,000 for her treatment. 

According to information, Kraravat Ravi migrated to Atmakur around three years ago along with his family. It is learnt that the girl was his child from his first marriage. According to Sadasivpet police, Ravi Nayak worked at a private factory and his daughter studied in Class VIII at KGBV. She came home on February 11 as she was suffering from fever which worsened the next day.

Ravi Nayak, on the pretext of taking her to the hospital, took the girl to the village outskirts and hung her. Ravi, who came back to the village with the body of his daughter, told everyone that she had died in the hospital.  However, relatives who noticed the marks on her neck informed the police, who in turn found that the girl was murdered by her father. On Friday, the police took Ravi into custody and he admitted to the crime. He said that he killed his daughter over the fear that her treatment expenses would dig a deep hole in his pocket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp