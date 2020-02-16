Home States Telangana

Forest fires: High vigil in Amrabad reserve ahead of Mahashivaratri

Several pilgrims will drive through tiger reserve on their way to Srisailam for the festival
 

Published: 16th February 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

A sit-out spot set up by the forest department at Amrabad tiger reserve

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In view of recent forest fires in the Nallamalla forests caused by human activity, the Forest Department has issued directions to all its staffers to take up increased patrolling of forest areas close to human habitations and roads. A quick response team will also have to be made available by local forest staff to tackle forest fires immediately. 

The directions are significant especially for the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, as Mahashivaratri festival will be celebrated this month and a many devotees will travel to Srisailam via National Highway, cutting through the tiger reserve. Many people who travel via this route throw lit cigarette stubs or cook inside forest areas, which are major fire hazards. 

The Forest Department has created nine “sit-out” spots along the stretch of around 60km of highway that passes through the tiger reserve, where people can sit and have food but not cook. The forest staff will ensure that there are no violations and people halt only at designated areas.  These sit-outs will also have drinking water facility. Investigation into the recent forest fires in Nallamalla revealed that the source of fire were lit cigarette stubs and cooking inside the forest. 

9 sit-out spots set up in Amrabad tiger reserve
Forest Department sets up 9 sit-out spots with drinking water facility in the Amrabad tiger reserve for people to halt during the drive to Srisailam. Teams to  maintain strict vigil to prevent forest fires

