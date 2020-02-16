G Kishan Reddy sees conspiracy in ‘hurried’ Metro launch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there’s a conspiracy behind the ‘hurried’ inauguration of the JBS-MGBS Metro stretch, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that both the TRS and MIM parties were deliberately ‘preventing’ the extension of the Metro to Falaknuma. The Minister, along with other State BJP leaders including party chief K Laxman, travelled in a Metro train from JB to MGBS, while reviewing its functioning on Saturday.

Addressing the media afterwards, Kishan said, ‘There is also a conspiracy behind the State government preventing the extension of Metro till Falaknuma. The MIM does not want to develop the Old City.”

He added, “The Centre has allocated `1,458 crore for the Metro Rail project in Hyderabad. Of this, `1,200 crore has already been released. We have also asked the State to extend the Metro till the Falaknuma as mentioned in the detailed project report.” Kishan further said that he was invited for the inauguration just a day before it.

Criticising MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao for his remarks on Central fund allocation, Kishan said, “The Centre is ready to allocate funds for 2BHK scheme in the State.”He further said that the Centre was willing to develop the MMTS as well and alleged that the State government was choosing not to abide by the proposal for the same. “The State is not sanctioning its share of funds for the project. It’s not providing the land.”

Talasani retaliates

Slamming Kishan for his remarks, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that there was no truth in the allegations made by him. “The State government did not open the Metro stretch in a hurry. We just wanted people to be able to access the service as soon as the work was completed.”