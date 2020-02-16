Home States Telangana

Pink party wins over 90 per cent PACS

904 out of 906 PACS went to polls on Sat; TRS bags majority of territorial constituencies.

Published: 16th February 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag for representational purposes

TRS flag for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  THE ruling TRS party bagged a majority of the territorial constituencies of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), for which elections were conducted on Saturday. According to official reports, 904 out of 906 PACS went to polls on Saturday. Earlier, the TRS candidates were elected unopposed in 157 PACS, consisting of 2,017 territorial constituencies. The party was unanimously chosen in 3,388 territorial constituencies of the remaining 747 PACS as well. Therefore, elections to the remaining 6,248 territorial constituencies were conducted on Saturday. As many as 14,530 candidates were in the fray and 9,11,599 farmers cast their votes. 

After the results were announced, TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Heartfelt thanks to the farmers of Telangana for giving yet another resounding victory to @trspartyonline candidates in the primary agriculture cooperative societies’ election today. More than 90% societies won by TRS & along with 100% district DCCB/DCMS. #TelanganaWithKCR” (sic).”
With these numbers, the ruling TRS is set to bag the chairperson posts of all District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs), for which elections will be held in the next three days. The erstwhile districts, including Rangareddy, have one DCCB each. 

One killed on Friday 
The PACS elections were held amid tension in Nalgonda district. A TRS leader O Venkanna was found dead at Yerkaram village in Suryapet on Friday night. Further, on Saturday, a farmer was allegedly slapped by an SI while the elections were going on at Kothapally village in the district

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Pink party
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp