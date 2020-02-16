Pink party wins over 90 per cent PACS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE ruling TRS party bagged a majority of the territorial constituencies of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), for which elections were conducted on Saturday. According to official reports, 904 out of 906 PACS went to polls on Saturday. Earlier, the TRS candidates were elected unopposed in 157 PACS, consisting of 2,017 territorial constituencies. The party was unanimously chosen in 3,388 territorial constituencies of the remaining 747 PACS as well. Therefore, elections to the remaining 6,248 territorial constituencies were conducted on Saturday. As many as 14,530 candidates were in the fray and 9,11,599 farmers cast their votes.

After the results were announced, TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Heartfelt thanks to the farmers of Telangana for giving yet another resounding victory to @trspartyonline candidates in the primary agriculture cooperative societies’ election today. More than 90% societies won by TRS & along with 100% district DCCB/DCMS. #TelanganaWithKCR” (sic).”

With these numbers, the ruling TRS is set to bag the chairperson posts of all District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs), for which elections will be held in the next three days. The erstwhile districts, including Rangareddy, have one DCCB each.

One killed on Friday

The PACS elections were held amid tension in Nalgonda district. A TRS leader O Venkanna was found dead at Yerkaram village in Suryapet on Friday night. Further, on Saturday, a farmer was allegedly slapped by an SI while the elections were going on at Kothapally village in the district