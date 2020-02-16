Rice millers to honour CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on birthday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rice Millers Association (RMA) will plant saplings in all rice mills across the State on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday on February 17.

The millers will also organise an ‘Anna Danam’ (free meal distribution) and fruit distribution in prisons and hospitals.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, president of Rice Millers Association Gampa Nagendra, said, “The industry is thriving today due to the good work that our CM has undertaken. Today, there is no power cut even for a second.”