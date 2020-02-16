Talasani faces the music for erecting cut-outs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday slapped a penalty of `5,000 on Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, for erecting a massive cut-out of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and of himself on Necklace Road near the Indira Gandhi statue, without obtaining permission from the competent authority.

The challan issued by the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management wing of the GHMC said the penalty was issued by exercising the powers under the GHMC Act. The penalty was imposed based on a complaint by a man named Galibe Vishal, who registered the complaint with the GHMC at 12.14 pm on the My GHMC app. The penalty was slapped on the Minister under Section 420, 421, and 674, 596, 487 of the GHMC Act-1955.

Meanwhile, Minister Srinivas Yadav, speaking to the media, said he paid the penalty. He added that the banners and cut-outs were erected at many places in the city in view of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday on February 17. However, he claimed that he was not aware of the need for getting permission from the GHMC to do so. It may be recalled that in 2018, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had asked his party cadres to stop erecting banners. Also, he had directed the GHMC officials to levy heavy penalties on those who do it.