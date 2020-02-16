Uttam vows to protect 4 per cent Muslim reservation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party would continue its legal battle in the Supreme Court to protect the 4 per cent Muslim reservation in the State. Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday,

he said that the previous Congress government implemented the reservation in jobs, education and other sectors, which led to socio-economic, educational and political empowerment of Muslims.

He accused the TRS of cheating Muslims in the State after promising them 12 per cent reservation in 2014.