By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As in the past, Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district is gearing up to welcome thousands of devotees who visit the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple for Maha Shivaratri Jatara.

During this year’s Jatara, which begins on February 20, there will be 13-hour-long ‘Shivarchana’ programme.

Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud on Sunday asked the officials to looking into the feasibility of operating new buses and helicopter services from Hyderabad.