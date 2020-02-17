Home States Telangana

BJP leader booked for cheating partyman in Telangana

The Rajendranagar police, who registered the case, said that they are in the process of collecting more evidence.

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A cheating case has been registered against BJP Mahila Morcha leader Komireddy Uma Maheshwari Reddy and her husband Kondal Reddy after the couple allegedly cheated a party worker to the tune of Rs 6 lakh saying they would get him a nominated post as secretary, Sports Authority of India.

The couple collected money from the victim Bokka Bal Reddy in February 2016.  But the latter approached the police only recently as the couple neither got him the post nor returned his money.

Both the victim and the accused are close friends.

Taking advantage of this, Uma Maheshwari and her husband approached Bal Reddy and forced him to apply for the nominated post.

They told him that he needed to pay Rs 38 lakh for the post. Bal Reddy rejected the proposal and decided to withdraw his application.

Later, the couple informed him that they had already paid `6 lakh on his behalf and his appointment would soon be confirmed.

Bal Reddy paid them Rs 6 lakh in cash and later gave a blank cheque for the balance amount.

Bal Reddy said when he asked the couple to return his money, they produced the cheque he had given them with an unspecified amount.

When it bounced, they filed a cheque bounce case against him in court.

