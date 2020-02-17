BJP wants culprits in Bhainsa riots punished

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A BJP delegation, led by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and party’s State president K Laxman, on Sunday visited Koorvigalli in Bhainsa town and expressed their solidarity and support to the families whose houses were destroyed and belongings were snatched away during in January 12 communal riots.

During their interaction with the affected families, the BJP team, which also comprised MPs Soyam Bapu Rao, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Dharmapuri Aravind, collected the details related to the incident and assured all support to them.

Kishan Reddy has asked District Collector Musharaff Ali Faruqui to make arrangements to immediately provide to the affected families the education certificates, patta passbooks, ration cards and important other documents which were destroyed during the riots. While alleging that AIMIM party is creating communal problems with the support of the ruling TRS, Reddy said that it condemnable that the State government is maintaining silence over the Bhainsa issue.

K Laxman, meanwhile, said if required a CBI investigation should be ordered into the incident to ensure that the culprits are punished at the earliest.

Kishan dares KCR to debate

Kishan Reddy, speaking on the issue of Central funds, said that the Centre has been releasing funds for the development of Telangana and challenged CM KCR and Minister KTR for an open debate on the issue.