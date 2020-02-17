Constable falls to his death during rescue operation in Telangana's Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a freak incident, a 46-year-old man died and his wife grievously injured in an accident on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Sunday. A constable, who was controlling the traffic during the rescue operation, also died after falling from the Alugunoor Maniar Bridge.

According to the police, Gandhi Srinivas, a teacher, and his wife Swarupa were heading to Komuravelli Mallanna Temple at Gajwel in Siddipet district from Karimnagar. A lorry hit the car from behind at Alugunoor Maniar Bridge, thrusting it against the bridge’s railing. The car broke the railing and plunged into a rivulet running under the bridge.

Passers-by launched a rescue operation and informed the police. Srinivas died while Swarupa was seriously injured. Swarupa was admitted to a private hospital and is said to be out of danger.

Chandrashekar (56), a Blue Colts constable, who received news of the mishap through Dial 100, slipped and fell off the bridge while supervising the rescue operation.

Speaking to Express, Pagadala Ashok, ACP, Karimnagar, who was also present when Chandrashekar fell, said, “The constable was trying to look down from the bridge. He might have lost his balance.”

The constable was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, added the ACP. The police have detained the lorry driver under Sections 304 A and 304 (2) for causing death by negligence.