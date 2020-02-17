Students battle it out at district-level chess meet in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: As many as 212 students from 50 schools participated in the ‘District Level Chess Tournament for School Students’ organised at the Birla Open Minds International School in Warangal by The New Indian Express Group.

The event was organised in association with the Industrial Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) First Bank and the Kalyani Hospital.

The tournament hall was buzzing with the excitement of both the students and their parents, who gathered here on a Sunday morning.

There were four categories in the tournament ­— under-9, under-11, under-13 and under-15 — and three prizes were given away in each category.

Those who bagged first, second and third positions, in each category, were awarded Rs 2,500, Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 respectively, along with trophies and merit certificates.

Soon after the commencement of the tournament, the noisy hall became silent and both the participants and their parents intently focused on the game.

Participation of six visually challenged students from Hanamkonda gave the tournament a professional-look and evoked a sense of awe among everyone who were eager to see them play the game.

Four arbiters were deployed to oversee the entire tournament. The competition, held in five rounds, was monitored by chief arbiter and vice-president of Telangana State Chess Association BV Raju.

N Venkateswar Rao, secretary of Birla Open Minds International School, P Kodandaram Rao, the managing director of Kalyani Hospital and K Sridhar, the manager of IDFC First Bank’s Hanamkonda branch, who attended the valedictory function as chief guests distributed the prizes to all the winners.

In the under-15 category, V Suraya, D Bhuvana and B Sai Suriya bagged the first, second and third positions. Meanwhile, in under-13, when K Srihitha got the first prize, Sidhartha and A Amarthya got the second and third prizes respectively.

In the under-11 section, V Aniesh, Sri Vardhan and A Sai Lokamanya garnered the first three positions, and in the under-9 category, K Vivek, K Karunya Prjval and S Rishanth bagged the first, second and third positions respectively.

Speaking to Express, D Bhuvana Sai, a Class X student from TS Model School in Mahabubabad district, said chess is known as a sport which is good for the mind as it tests the skills, patience and concentration of a player.

He also participated in the State-level chess tournament in Hyderabad which was organised by The New Indian Express Group.

Another student, K Srihitha, also thanked the TNIE for organising this event for the school students.