Home States Telangana

Sweltering summer lies in store for Telangana, says meteorological department

On Sunday, according to IMD data, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad was 32.70C while the minimum was around 16.50C.

Published: 17th February 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

heatwave, summers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the warm winter temperatures were any indication, Hyderabad appears to be all set for a sweltering summer. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is expecting hotter-than-normal summer temperatures this year.

“The winter this year was comparatively warmer when compared to the last decade and summer is likely to be so,” informed IMD meteorologist B Raja Rao.  

The average temperature in the city throughout winter was around 190C to 200C, nearly 30 above normal.
The maximum temperatures were around 2-30C above normal during January and are also continuing in February.

“With this, we can say that the heat of summer is going to approach us early. The average mean daytime temperatures are likely to be summer-like at the end of February,” the meteorologist said.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal - around 380 by the end of February across the districts of Telangana.   

Districts are already hot

According to the automatic weather station data of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), 28 of 33 districts in Telangana had temperatures above 350C on Sunday.

The highest daytime temperature of 37.90C was recorded in Mancherial, followed by 37.70C at Peddapalli district.

The districts of Vikarabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Jagtial and Kothagudem also recorded temperatures above 370 which is about 50 against the average normal of 32.40.

On Sunday, according to IMD data, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad was 32.70C while the minimum was around 16.50C.

The officials of Met department are currently analysing the available data to prepare a report for the summer forecast.

The report would be published in the last week of February, Raja Rao informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMD India Meteorological Department Telangana Telangana weather Telangana summer
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp