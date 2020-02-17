Sweltering summer lies in store for Telangana, says meteorological department

Mayank Tiwari By

HYDERABAD: If the warm winter temperatures were any indication, Hyderabad appears to be all set for a sweltering summer. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is expecting hotter-than-normal summer temperatures this year.

“The winter this year was comparatively warmer when compared to the last decade and summer is likely to be so,” informed IMD meteorologist B Raja Rao.

The average temperature in the city throughout winter was around 190C to 200C, nearly 30 above normal.

The maximum temperatures were around 2-30C above normal during January and are also continuing in February.

“With this, we can say that the heat of summer is going to approach us early. The average mean daytime temperatures are likely to be summer-like at the end of February,” the meteorologist said.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal - around 380 by the end of February across the districts of Telangana.

Districts are already hot

According to the automatic weather station data of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), 28 of 33 districts in Telangana had temperatures above 350C on Sunday.

The highest daytime temperature of 37.90C was recorded in Mancherial, followed by 37.70C at Peddapalli district.

The districts of Vikarabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Jagtial and Kothagudem also recorded temperatures above 370 which is about 50 against the average normal of 32.40.

On Sunday, according to IMD data, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad was 32.70C while the minimum was around 16.50C.

The officials of Met department are currently analysing the available data to prepare a report for the summer forecast.

The report would be published in the last week of February, Raja Rao informed.