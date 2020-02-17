Home States Telangana

Telangana cabinet to organise Pattana Pragathi from February 24

A State-level meeting to be held on Feb 18 will finalise the guidelines for the programme

Published: 17th February 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet has decided to organise Pattana Pragathi programme for 10 days beginning from February 24 in all the towns and cities across the State.

A State-level meeting will be held on February 18 for finalising the guidelines for the Pattana Pragathi programme.

The State Cabinet met at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and discussed in detail on how to implement Pattana Pragathi programme.

The Chief Minister hoped that the Pattana Pragathi programme would lay a strong foundation to create a liveable atmosphere in towns and cities.

Pattana Pragathi will be implemented on the lines of Palle Pragathi, focussing mainly on cleanliness, sanitation and greenery of urban local bodies.

“There should be planned progress and citizens should get better services in urban areas. There should be an improvement in the living standards of people,” Rao said.

The Cabinet decided to have a State-level Municipal Conference at Pragathi Bhavan on February 18.

Mayors, municipal chairpersons, commissioners, MLAs, Collectors, Additional Collectors will be invited for the conference to finalise the modalities for the Pattana Pragathi.

In the afternoon, they will be taken on a tour of Gajwel Mandal in Siddipet to visit Veg-Non-Veg Market and cremation grounds in the district.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct Pattana Pragathi with ward as a unit.

One Special Officer will be appointed for every ward.

Rao also directed the officials to identify the illiterates as part of the Pattana Pragathi programme.

“Complete the process of creating four people’s committees per ward in Corporations and Municipalities in next five days time,” Rao directed the officials.

Funds for ULBs

The government should release Rs 78 crore per month for the GHMC and Rs 70 crore for other municipalities and corporations from Finance Commission Funds.

Funds for February and March months should be given based on the population figures of the town and city. “All the urban local bodies in the State will get Rs 148 crore per month.

"There will not be any fund crunch for the activities taken under Pattana Pragathi,” the Chief Minister said.

He also directed the officials to allocate Rs 311 crore for the GHMC and Rs 500 crore for the municipalities and corporations from Rs 811 crore funds to be received from the 14th Finance Commission.

Review of schemes

The State Cabinet decided to thoroughly review the schemes of Rajiv Swagruha, Abhaya Hastham, Bangaru Talli and Vaddi Leni Runalu.

The government would take a decision these schemes after the review. The Cabinet also decided to sell the houses of Rajiv Swagruha in open auction.

For reviewing Abhaya Hastham Scheme, the responsibility has been entrusted with Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Sultania.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Pattana Pragathi
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp