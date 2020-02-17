Telangana cabinet to organise Pattana Pragathi from February 24

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet has decided to organise Pattana Pragathi programme for 10 days beginning from February 24 in all the towns and cities across the State.

A State-level meeting will be held on February 18 for finalising the guidelines for the Pattana Pragathi programme.

The State Cabinet met at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and discussed in detail on how to implement Pattana Pragathi programme.

The Chief Minister hoped that the Pattana Pragathi programme would lay a strong foundation to create a liveable atmosphere in towns and cities.

Pattana Pragathi will be implemented on the lines of Palle Pragathi, focussing mainly on cleanliness, sanitation and greenery of urban local bodies.

“There should be planned progress and citizens should get better services in urban areas. There should be an improvement in the living standards of people,” Rao said.

The Cabinet decided to have a State-level Municipal Conference at Pragathi Bhavan on February 18.

Mayors, municipal chairpersons, commissioners, MLAs, Collectors, Additional Collectors will be invited for the conference to finalise the modalities for the Pattana Pragathi.

In the afternoon, they will be taken on a tour of Gajwel Mandal in Siddipet to visit Veg-Non-Veg Market and cremation grounds in the district.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct Pattana Pragathi with ward as a unit.

One Special Officer will be appointed for every ward.

Rao also directed the officials to identify the illiterates as part of the Pattana Pragathi programme.

“Complete the process of creating four people’s committees per ward in Corporations and Municipalities in next five days time,” Rao directed the officials.

Funds for ULBs

The government should release Rs 78 crore per month for the GHMC and Rs 70 crore for other municipalities and corporations from Finance Commission Funds.

Funds for February and March months should be given based on the population figures of the town and city. “All the urban local bodies in the State will get Rs 148 crore per month.

"There will not be any fund crunch for the activities taken under Pattana Pragathi,” the Chief Minister said.

He also directed the officials to allocate Rs 311 crore for the GHMC and Rs 500 crore for the municipalities and corporations from Rs 811 crore funds to be received from the 14th Finance Commission.

Review of schemes

The State Cabinet decided to thoroughly review the schemes of Rajiv Swagruha, Abhaya Hastham, Bangaru Talli and Vaddi Leni Runalu.

The government would take a decision these schemes after the review. The Cabinet also decided to sell the houses of Rajiv Swagruha in open auction.

For reviewing Abhaya Hastham Scheme, the responsibility has been entrusted with Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Sultania.