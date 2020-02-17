Telangana MLA Manohar Reddy's kin, missing for 20 days, found dead in Godavari river canal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bodies of MLA Manohar Reddy's kin, that had gone missing around 20-days ago, were discovered in the Kakatiya canal of Godavari river near Yadavulapalli village in Karimnagar district on Monday.

The bodies were recovered in a decomposed condition along with the vehicle in which they were travelling.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as the family of Peddapalli MLA Manohar Reddy's sister, Radhika, including her husband Nareddy Satyanarayana and their daughter.

The three had gone missing on January 27, when they were travelling from Karimnagar to Hyderabad, subsequent to which a missing complaint was registered with the Karimnagar police.

However, the police could not trace them since then.

In a dramatic turn of events, the three bodies were discovered when a few locals and police officials were on a rescue mission, to try and find the body of a missing woman who had fell into the canal along with her husband recently.

On Sunday evening, a couple was travelling on a motorcycle and following an accident they fell into the canal.

While locals could rescue the husband immediately, the woman couldn't be found. The rescue operation to find the woman's body continued on Monday.

As the water levels had receded in the canal, the police found the three bodies in a decomposed condition along with the car they were travelling in. Police suspect that the car might have plunged into the canal following an accident.

