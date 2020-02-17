TRS gears up for CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s 66th birthday celebrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS activists are all set to celebrate the 66th birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on a grand scale on Monday across the State and also in several other countries.

Various activities, including planting of saplings across the State and organising photo exhibitions on the achievements of the TRS government, will form part of the birthday celebrations.

The main programme will be organised at Jal Vihar on Necklace Road in Hyderabad.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who has been organising KCR’s birthday celebrations at Jal Vihar in grand style, made elaborate arrangements for this year’s celebrations too. He had already inaugurated “We Love KCR” logo on the Necklace Road.

After Monday’s celebrations at Jal Vihar, which will include Haritha Haram programme, health camps and photo exhibitions, Srinivas Yadav and TRS MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar will plant saplings near Yellamma temple in Balkampet.

All the TRS MLAs, MPs and Ministers from Greater Hyderabad limits would attend the programmes at Jal Vihar. Meanwhile, Ministers, MLAs and other party functionaries would take part in various programmes being organised across the State.

Minister Srinivas Yadav has also called upon the people to plant saplings marking the birthday of the Chief Minister.

The art exhibition at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur, which depicts the rare moments from KCR’s life, is a big hit with the visitors.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Sunday. TRS leader Manne Krishank, who organised the event, said that people across the globe are celebrating Rao’s birthday and praying for his welfare and long life.

Telangana State Technology Services Corporation chairman Rakesh Chirumilla was also present at the inaugural ceremony.