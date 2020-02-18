Home States Telangana

Akbaruddin Owaisi asks Chief Secretary to extend Simhavahini Mahankali Temple

Owaisi also met Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar.

Akbaruddin Owaisi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi met with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday to discuss the extension of the Simhavahini Mahankali Temple near Charminar. Owaisi also met Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar. The Mahankali temple, thronged by devotees during Bonalu, is located on an area of 150-200 sq yards. According to the plan, locals living in six-eight housing units near the temple will donate their land for the extension. Thus, the temple can be expanded over 1,000 sq yards. A few days back, a group of locals had submitted an endorsement letter to Owaisi regarding the land donation. 

On Monday, Owaisi submitted the letter to Somesh Kumar, said sources, and urged to initiate works quickly. Owaisi also suggested that a vacant plot of the GHMC near the temple could be used to accommodate the locals donating their land. A week ago, Owaisi had met with  the CM and had appealed to him for the extension of the temple and also for the restoration of the 160-year-old Afzalgunj Mosque. During Monday’s meeting with the CS and Arvind Kumar, he reiterated the same. 

‘Need weekly report on CPP’
On Monday, it was reportedly decided that a new Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) in-charge will be appointed. CS directed Arvind Kumar to provide weekly reports regarding the progress of CPP, revealed a source. 

