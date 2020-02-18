BJP, TRS against reservations: Uttam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that both the BJP and the TRS were against reservation for SCs, STs and BCs and their governments at the Centre and State want the caste-based quotas to be scrapped. Speaking during a dharna organised over the issue at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad, he said that the Supreme Court’s recent verdict stating that reservation for SCs and STs was no fundamental right was quite shocking and the judgment was the result of misleading and wrong representation made by the BJP government on the issue. He alleged that the BJP and the RSS were against reservation for SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities and stated that the Congress party would never let them scrap the reservations.

Claiming that only the Congress party empowered Dalits and other weaker sections, he said that Damodar Sanjeevaiah, a Dalit leader, became the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Stating that this was possible only under the Congress regime, he asked whether any Dalit would get a similar opportunity in the TRS government.

The TPCC chief also demanded that the reservation percentage for STs in Telangana be increased to 10 per cent without any delay.AICC State in-charge RC Khuntia, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MP A Revanth Reddy, MLA D Sridhar Babu, veteren leaders Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Ponnala Laxmaiah and Geeta Reddy were present on the occasion.