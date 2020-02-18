Expansion of life sciences industry on cards, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government envisions an expansion of the biotech and life sciences industry from $50 billion to $100 billion which would create 400,000 new jobs this decade, said IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the inaugural of the 17th edition of Bio-Asia-2020 in Hyderabad on Monday.

He said the State’s plan of setting up a B-Hub has secured a nod from the Centre, while Pharma City would be identified as a National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ). The State government has also been planning to establish a world-class institution focused on curative therapies here in Hyderabad.

With multiple MoUs that were signed at the event, the State has received a substantial investment of `170 crore from Syngene, along with Biological E’s vaccine facility, which was inaugurated on Monday morning, that is all set to provide 1,000 jobs with its `300-crore investment.

Additionally, the event also witnessed the signing of an MoU between London School of Hygiene and Tropical Diseases and the Government of Telangana to set up its outpost in Hyderabad. Speaking on life sciences, the IT Minister said, “Today, Hyderabad has emerged as a major hub for life sciences in Asia and a destination of choice for global companies.

The city contributes to more than 35 per cent to the national pharma production. With more than 800 pharma, biotech and medical technology companies in the State, Telangana already has a combined enterprise value of $50 billion. Today, we are known as the ‘Vaccine Capital’ of the world manufacturing more than 2 billion doses of vaccine every year and contributing to one-third of the global vaccine output. The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech developed the world’s first typhoid conjugate vaccine for children, which was pre-qualified by the WHO last year.”

Statutory clearances for Pharma City in place: IT Minister

The event was attended by Switzerland ambassador Andreas Baum, guests from across the world including Dr Carl June and Dr Peter Poir, and chairman and managing director of Biocon Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. Speaking on Pharma City, Rao said, “The largest initiative under the life sciences grid is Hyderabad is Pharma City. It is one of our flagship initiatives to create a global benchmark for sustainable industrial cities.

The Government of Telangana has recognised these headwinds of change and through Pharma City, we invite the industry to leverage opportunities to develop affordable and innovative solutions for tomorrow’s problems. I am happy to report that all planning work to establish the Pharma City is complete. Also, all the statutory clearances, including the environmental clearance, are in place. The Government of India has also recognised the potential of Pharma City by according it the status of National Investment and Manufacturing Zone. We are very close to land allotments to industries.”

Centre approves B-Hub

The Minister announced that the work on B-Hub would be expedited within the next two months. “We had earlier announced the establishment of B-Hub, which will be first-of-its-kind scale up manufacturing facility in Genome Valley. The Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, has agreed to partner with Telangana in this endeavour duly recognising the potential of this facility to accelerate bio-pharma growth in the country. The project will be grounded in the next two months,” Rao said.