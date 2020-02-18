Home States Telangana

Kin of Peddapalli MLA found dead in Kakatiya canal after 20 days

Cops find bodies while investigating another missing case; kin didn’t file formal complaint

The car in which the family was travelling fished out from Kakatiya canal in Karimnagar district on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Around 20 days ago, a family  of three went missing and no one seemed to bother much. Relatives made an “oral complaint” to the police, who also did not take much interest in their disappearance.On Monday, the police was conducting a search operation to find a couple that had drowned in the Kakatiya canal near Yadavulapalli of Thimmapur in Karimnagar district on Sunday. During the operation, however, they stumbled upon the bodies of the three bodies of the family that went missing 20 days ago. 

The highly-decomposed bodies were recovered along with the car they were in. According to police, the victims — Nareddy Sathyanarayana Reddy (55), Radhika (50) and their daughter Vinaya Sri — are relatives of Peddapalli MLA Manohar Reddy. They went missing on January 27 while travelling towards Hyderabad from Karimnagar. 

Speaking to the media, Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy said, “We were under the impression that they had gone on a pilgrimage as they do it quite often. We were expecting them to return safely, but we are shocked to hear the news.”Vinaya Sri was pursuing dental studies in Nizamabad, while Sathyanarayana Reddy was a businessman, and his wife was a teacher. 

No FIR was issued after they went missing. However, close relatives claimed that an “oral” complaint was made to the Karimnagar police, who could not trace them until the locals spotted the drowned car.The bodies were found when locals and police were looking for a couple who were travelling on a bike and had fallen into the canal on Sunday evening.  While locals rescued the husband immediately, the woman could not be found. 

The authorities stopped the inflow into the canal to find her. As the water level receded in the canal, the locals could find the car and the decomposed bodies in it. Police suspect that the car might have plunged into the canal due to rash driving. Karimnagar commissioner of police, VB Kamalhasan Reddy, said the car was about one kilometre away from the State highway Rajiv Rahadari. 
“We are yet to find the details about the car mishap,” the commissioner said. 

Police did not file an FIR for 20 days
The family of three went missing on January 27 while travelling towards Hyderabad from Karimnagar. Close relatives said they had made an “oral” complaint to the police, who did not file an FIR. 

