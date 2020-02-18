Medchal schoolkids get digital health cards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar handed digital health cards to students of Medchal government school on Monday. He also distributed manuals on the best practices to improve health.To realise Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of “Aarogya Telangana”, a special team was constituted under the mentorship of Vinod Kumar to understand modern healthcare practices.

The team, headed by Labour Minister Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, has done an extensive study and developed an approach to tackle the healthcare situation in the State. As part of the study, the team screened 4,832 students across 48 government schools and handed over digital health cards on Monday.

Medchal became the first mandal in the country to have a digital health profile, Vinod Kumar told reporters.



Malla Reddy was also present at the school. Speaking to the media, Rajasekhar Reddy said that now they can mentor NGOs, healthcare professionals and community leaders to lead the healthcare transformation in the State.