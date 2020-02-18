Minister Talasani hits back at BJP in protocol row

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing with the war of words over protocol issue with BJP leader and Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, Animal Hisbandary Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday tweeted, saying that the former had created a needless issue over Metro Corridor II inauguration even though the State government has invited him for the event.

Yadav alleged that it is BJP which is not following the protocol and asked why he was not invited for the Railways Minister Piyush Goyal’s programme to be held here on Tuesday.

The protocol row erupted on February 7 when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao flagged off the Metro service between JBS and MGBS with the BJP accusing the State government of not following the protocol while inviting the dignitaries for the ceremony.