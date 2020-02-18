Yadadri Brahmotsavam to commence on Feb 26

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI : All arrangements have been made for the Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy Brahmostavam which will begin in Yadagirigutta on February 26 and go on till March 7. The Ankurarpana and Bheri puja will be performed on February 26, marking the commencement of the 11-day Brahmotsavam. Dvajarohanam and Devathahvanam will be held on the morning of February 27, and Vedha Parayanaalu on the 28th.

The presiding deity, Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy, will be taken out on a procession in different avatars during the event. The Sri Swamy Vari Edurukolu Mahostavam will be performed on March 3 at 10:30 pm, while the Thiru Kalyana Mahotsavam will be held on the night of March 4 by 8 pm in the ZP High School grounds.

The Radhotsavam will be held on March 5, Dopotsavam on March 6.

Temple EO Geetha and Temple Trust Board Chairperson B Narsimhamurthy also invited Sri Sri Thridandi China Ramanuja Jiyyar and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for the Brahmotsavams on Monday.

