Pay hike: Wait gets longer for Telangana government employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government employees would not get a pay hike this year too as the government on Tuesday extended the tenure of the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) of Telangana till December 31, 2020.

The decision comes in the wake of the PRC Chairman, CR Biswal, seeking more time to submit the report.

This was necessitated as the State government gave the Commission the additional terms of reference (ToR) recently.

However, the PRC Chairman’s request has come in handy for the government as it is not in a position to increase the salary of the government employees owing to economic slowdown.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently indicated that even if the government increased the salary, it would be minimal.

The state finances took a hit due to the Centre’s faulty economic policy.

As a result, the state’s revenues witnessed a drastic fall this year which even led to the government deferring its decision to provide dole to unemployed youth.

Now, as the PRC itself has sought more time to submit its report, the State can breathe easy this year, as it need not spend additional money on about 3.5 lakh government employees and over 1.5 lakh pensioners.

The first PRC of the State was constituted in May 2018 and it was to submit its report in 3 months.