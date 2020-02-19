Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao asks municipal chairpersons and mayors to root out corruption

Rao said that the onus is on the newly-elected mayors, chairpersons and ward members to make the cities and towns ideal for living.

Published: 19th February 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during a meeting with newly-elected mayors and municipal chairpersons

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during a meeting with newly-elected mayors and municipal chairpersons

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Adjuring the newly-elected mayors and municipal chairpersons of urban local bodies to adapt new methods in governance to root out corruption, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday gave a piece of his mind to them and stressed the need to work for the development of towns and cities under Pattana Pragathi programme.

“The term municipality has become a synonym for drainage, dirt and garbage. Baldia (municipality) became a byword for corruption. It is often referred among the people that Baldia, Khaya, Peeya, Chaldiya (Municipality staff came, ate, drank and left). Transparent policies should be adapted in order to wipe out the bad reputation of urban local bodies (ULBs),” the Chief Minister advised them. Rao said that the onus is on the newly-elected mayors, chairpersons and ward members to make the cities and towns ideal for living.

Rao, whose was speech was laced with quoted from the poems of Bharthruhari’s Subhashitam, educated them about their duties and responsibilities. “Power and position are like walking on a thin razor’s edge. Public life is not an easy one. Don’t lose your balance while discharging duties,” the Chief Minister said.

Rao also cautioned them: “Do not make false promises to people that you will get all the works done overnight. Prepare a proper plan to undertake any work. Have proper awareness on the subject. Prepare a comprehensive action plan before plunging into the execution. Take along all the concerned. Develop towns and cities with people’s participation. Have less photo-ops, concentrate and focus more on executing the works.”

Toilets in three months

During the meeting, Rao directed the newly-elected chairpersons to take up construction of public toilets in all the cities and towns, and complete them within three months and solve all the power-related problems in next eight months.

Failing which, MLAs, mayors, chairpersons and commissioners concerned should take the responsibility and may have to quit their posts, the Chief Minister warned. 

He also instructed the District Collectors to stay overnight in villages and conduct ‘pada yatras’ to achieve Palle Pragathi targets.

Land regularisation

“The government is considering giving another opportunity in the municipalities, as it did with the towns and cities, under G.O. No 58 and 59 for the regularisation of constructions on the government lands,” the CM said.

He added that the government will soon take up a programme to make Telangana a totally literate state. “Councillors and Corporators should take responsibility. Everyone should take the responsibility to turn the illiterates into literates,” Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana municipalities
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp