Telangana man who built statue for Donald Trump urges Centre to help meet the US President

By ANI

JANGAON: A die-hard fan of United States President Donald Trump, Bussa Krishna, has put forth an appeal to the Central government to fulfill his wish of meeting his idol during his upcoming India visit.

"I want India-America relations to remain strong. Every Friday I fast for Trump's long life. I also carry his picture and pray to him before commencing any work. I wish to meet him, I request the government to make my dream come true," Bussa told ANI here.

Bussa, however, is not just any fan but considers himself to be a devotee of the POTUS. He has even installed a 6-feet statue of the US President near his house and offers prayers daily.

"I also carry his (Trump's) picture and before any work, I pray to him. He is like a God to me that is the reason I had his statue built. It took almost a month and 15 labourers to build this statue," he said.

Donald Trump's superfan Bussa Krishna

sitting near the statue of the US President . (Photo | ANI)

His friends told ANI that the villagers have started referring to him affectionately as 'Trump' Krishna, due to his devotion to the POTUS.

"Although his real name is Bussa Krishna after he started praying to Trump all villagers started calling him Trump Krishna. Krishna's residence is known as Trump House here. The villagers never objected to it but appreciated his devotion," Ramesh Reddy, Bussa's friend said.

The village head of Konnay, in which Bussa lives, Venkat Goud too approved of his beliefs and urged the government to fulfill his dream of meeting the POTUS.

Accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, the US President will arrive on a two-day visit to India on February 24.