Treat Godavari river as resource, not luxury, says Ramon Magsaysay awardee Rajendra Singh

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: River Godavari should be treated as a resource and not as an unending luxury, Ramon Magsaysay awardee Rajendra Singh said while speaking at a meeting at the Ambedkar Learning Centre of the NIT in Warangal on Tuesday.

“It was appalling to see the severity of the pollution in the Godavari,” said the water conservationist and environmentalist, who hails from Alwar district of Rajasthan. Singh, who is also known as the ‘Waterman of India’, was here as part of his Aviral Nirmal Godavari Saksharta Yatra.

Rajendra said that due to the water crisis in the 21st century, climate refugees from Asian countries are forced to migrate to European countries.

Singh also spoke about water conservation and lift irrigation. Cautioning about India about the impending water problem, he emphasised the importance of initiating rainwater harvesting and hydro-conservation projects.