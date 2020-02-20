Ahead of Trump's India visit, ryots in Telangana to hold protests against trade deals with US

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump to India on February 24, farmers unions across the State have announced multiple protests in the city and other parts of Telangana on February 24 and 25.

Under the leadership of the AIKSCC, several state-based farmer unions on Wednesday demanded that the Centre to desist from entering into any trade deal with the US.

Vemulapalli Venkatramayya of the AIKMS said any deal with the US will directly affect the livelihood of the farmers.

“Reports indicate that the US is pushing for increasing its export of dairy and poultry products into India and for reduction of import tariffs on many agricultural products. If this kind of agreement is made, small farmers will face higher losses,” said T Sagar (Telangana Rythu Sangham).