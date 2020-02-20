Couple booked for mercilessly thrashing minor in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sanathnagar police booked a middle-aged couple on Wednesday for thrashing a boy mercilessly on Monday.

The police booked Pratima and Sandeep Singh under Sections 323 and 341 of the IPC for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint and punishment.

According to the police, the victim is a student of Government Round Table School. While playing, the boy accidentally hit the couple’s son, who is a Class VII student in a private school.

On Monday, when the couple had come to their son’s school to pick him up, they saw the victim and started beating him.

The CCTV footage shows the lady slapping the boy while the man held him by the collar and rained blows.

The ordeal lasted for 10 minutes where the victim is seen folding his hands and asking for mercy.

The victim’s parents, in a video, alleged that though they approached the police, the latter did not show any care to register a complaint.

It is learnt through the video that the victim was subjected to discriminatory language and the woman called him “labourers’ child”.

Meanwhile, child rights activists are demanding for stricter IPC sections to be levied as the act, if gone wrong, would have led to the child’s death.

“It is shocking that Sanathnagar police has registered a petty case against the couple when their actions could endanger the child’s life severely. We have approached senior officials to look into the case and levy sections from the JJ Act, which are much more stringent,” said Achyuta Rao, Balala Hakkula Sangham.