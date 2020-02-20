Crowding, speeding led to flyover accident in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police have found that the fatal accident on the flyover at Bharat Nagar, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, was due to overcrowding and speeding.

In the accident, one died on the spot while six others suffered injuries.

The police found that there were seven people in the car when the accident took place.

On Tuesday, the deceased, Md Sohail, and his friends went out in the former’s uncle’s car and stopped at Nandikandi in Sangareddy district to have tea.

They left the place after 15 minutes and at Bharath Nagar, Sunil, their friend, joined them taking the headcount to seven. Sunil began driving the car and they headed towards Nampally.

The police said as he was driving recklessly, he lost control of the vehicle. It flew off the flyover at Bharat Nagar and fell 40-foot down killing Sohail on the spot.

“The probe found speeding was the cause for the accident,” said police and added that none of the victims were wearing a seat belt.