‘Frame norms for giving nod to public meetings’

They also wanted officials to give permission seven days before the event, and not impose unreasonable conditions.

Published: 20th February 2020 08:53 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana HC on Wednesday issued notices to the home secretary, DGP,  city police commissioners for filing counter affidavits in three weeks in a PIL filed by retired IAS officer Md Shaffiquzzaman complaining inaction by police in according permissions to individuals, organizations, political parties to hold rallies, dharnas or public meetings.

The bench is dealing with a PIL seeking direction to officials concerned to adhere to the provisions of Section 30 of Police Act, 1861 and Section 22 of Hyderabad City Police Act 1348 F and not insist for police permission when a meeting is held in closed places.

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the respondents to respond to the petitioners’ contention and said that the police cannot restrain a citizen to exercise his right.

The case hearing was adjourned by three weeks.

Dealing with a petition filed by Raza-E-Illahi foundation seeking direction to city police commissioner to accord permission to conduct a Mushaira against CAA and NRC at Quli Qutub Shah playground here on February 24, the judge while expressing displeasure with the police for sitting on the application, asked the government counsel “Why are you adopting this attitude and making the applicants move the court for its intervention? Do the police think that the courts have no work’’.

