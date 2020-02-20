Home States Telangana

Information on GST to now be included in TSBIE curriculum's syllabus

The last major revision in the curriculum was done in 2014-15 for Intermediate first year and in 2015-16 for second year students.

Published: 20th February 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a delay of almost one year, the Intermediate curriculum is finally set to be revised.

Major additions in the syllabi are being made in the streams of Civics Economics and Commerce (CEC) and Maths, Economics and Commerce (MEC).

To keep the curriculum on par with the latest economic development in the country, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has appointed an expert committee that has recently approached the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), sources from TSBIE informed.  

The last major revision in the curriculum was done in 2014-15 for Intermediate first year and in 2015-16 for second-year students.

But, topics related to Goods and Service Tax (GST) and other recent amendments to the Constitution were not included.  

“GST, the latest amendments in the Constitution and other relevant topics will be included in the TSBIE curriculum during this revision. For subjects other than CEC and MEC, no major changes are being made,” said the TSBIE.

The revision, which was supposed to be made in 2019, was delayed and the new curriculum is likely to be implemented from 2021 academic year.

“Normally, the revision of syllabus takes place once in four years. The subjects will be revised before June 2020. However, the revised books would be printed by the Telugu Akademi and implemented from 2021 onwards,” TSBIE official said. The changes are being made as advised by the CBSE.

