KT Rama Rao allots land to five companies at MedTech Park, Genome Valley

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Addressing the concluding ceremony of BioAsia 2020, the state government’s three-day life sciences conclave, KT Rama Rao, minister of IT and MAUD, handed land allotment letters to five companies at the Medical Devices Park and Genome Valley.

The Medical Devices Park is all set to welcome six more manufacturing units in July.

The work and research at Applied AI Research Centre for Mobility and Healthcare, a brainchild of the State government’s partnership with Intel and Public Health Foundation of India, also commenced from Wednesday.

Apart from this, five startups out of 350 total applications, from across the country, were also awarded with cash prizes.

The event also witnessed the launch of Project Tej, which is the first multi-stakeholder alliance to create open innovation med-tech testbeds, anchored by the research and innovation centre of Hyderabad, a Government of Telangana initiative.

The five companies that were allotted land for the Medical Devices Park and Genome Valley are Jagore life Sciences Private Limited, Majik Medical Solutions Pvt ltd, Arni Medic Pvt Ltd, Pulse Pharmaceuticals and Trident Technologies.

Concluding the event, Rao said, “BioAsia 2020, going by the attendance, the number of bilateral meetings and roundtables, I would call it a grand success. I have spoken to the captains of these industries, both globally and nationally, and learned about new policy and regulatory changes for better ways of doing business. India today imports 80 per cent of its medical devices and that needs to change.”