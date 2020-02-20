Stigmas a hurdle for nutrition schemes: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan stressed on the need for creating awareness against social stigmas and clearing misconceptions surrounding diet intake, in order to make government schemes on improvement of nutrition successful.

Speaking at the inauguration of a workshop on Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey at the National Institute of Nutrition, she said that women had to be counselled regarding the necessity to take iron tablets to prevent anaemia.

Citing an anecdote from her days as a practising doctor, the Governor pointed out how she once found iron tablets given to women thrown in the hospital premises, due to fear that consuming the tablets might make the skin of HER children dark.

She also pointed out that the role of traditional foods like millets have been forgotten, causing issues such as obesity and micronutrient deficiencies among the people.