Telangana, MedTech Connect launch 'Project Tej'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT services firm Cyient on Wednesday and the state have joined forces to collaborate and encourage entrepreneurs to test their ideas in the field of medical technology.

An agreement was signed at the 17th edition of BioAsia 2020 on Wednesday.

As per the pact between MedTechConnect, a platform founded by Cyient and Xynteo’s India2022, and the State government’s Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), a new initiative called Project Tej will be launched to accelerate and support the indigenous innovation in medical technologies.

Through Project Tej, medical technology innovators and device manufacturers can validate the usability of their devices in public health settings and gain access to public health channels.

Project Tej testbeds will complement state’s infrastructure projects, including the Telangana MedTech Park and ensure Telangana becomes a favourable destination for MedTech investments, Cyient said.

“Telangana is synonymous with innovation and technology. With this initiative, we want to use expertise available in State,” said Ajit Rangnekar, Director General, RICH.